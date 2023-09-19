Lil Baby and Blueface Throw Disses at Each Other Amid Chrisean Rock Drama

Lil Baby's beef with Blueface has taken another turn after both rappers have dissed each other on a pair of songs.

On Friday, the 4PF boss fired the first shot in the latest round of their bout when he shared a video of himself in the club with an unreleased track playing in the background that mentions the West Coast rapper.

At one point of the song, Lil Baby can be heard rapping, "Put a hunnit up a million times, fuck is a blueface?"