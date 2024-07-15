Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Once Again Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Thanks to the official music video, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has once again topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On Monday, Billboard announced that K Dot had jumped back to the No. 1 spot after he had premiered the visual for his hit single, which served as a diss record to Drake. It's the second time the song has topped the chart, as it debuted at No. 1 when it was released in May.

The song has become a pop culture moment as it was played all over the country with people of all ages singing along to K Dot's vicious lyrics. After its chart-topping debut, "Not Like Us" bounced between the No. 2 and 6 spots due to the constant airplay and the energy from Kenny's The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert. For the last two weeks, the song lived at No. 3 before once again taking the throne.

Kendrick also earned his first song to hit No. 1 multiple times with no assistance. The last time he went No. 1 by himself was only for a week back in 2017 with "Humble." However, K Dot did go No. 1 this year three different times as a guest feature on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That." His first No. 1 came as a guest feature in 2015 when Taylor Swift unleashed "Bad Blood."

On the streaming side, "Not Like Us" is still putting up insane numbers this year. According to Billboard, the song earned a fifth week of over 50 million streams, the most for any song this year.