Joe Budden Calls Out Kai Cenat For Dissing Killer Mike's Best Rap Album Grammy Win

Joe Budden took shots at Kai Cenat after the streamer dissed Killer Mike for winning Best Rap Album over Drake, Travis Scott, and Metro Boomin at the Grammys.

On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the former rapper went into a full rant about Cenat and other streamers who felt a way about the veteran Killer Mike sweeping the award show on Sunday night. According to Budden, the streamers who are confused about Mike's win need to quiet down.

"Shut your ass up," Budden said. "Y'all little streaming n***as don't always run shit. Shut the fuck up. We don't care about none of that little streaming, moshpit, marked car whatever you n***as is doing over there."

Budden argues that streamers need to de-center themselves from the conversation when "adults" are talking.

"U-fucking-topia. U-nope-ia n***a. I'm just so happy that the streaming, that the little fuckity fucks finally have a look in the mirror moment and say, 'Oh, it's not about us.' No, adults are out n***a. N***as got pocket handkerchiefs in. N***as got fly shit on. Yeah, real execs, business people, you little fuckity fucks," he continued.