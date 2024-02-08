Joe Budden Calls Out Kai Cenat For Dissing Killer Mike's Best Rap Album Grammy Win

Joe Budden took shots at Kai Cenat after the streamer dissed Killer Mike for winning Best Rap Album over Drake, Travis Scott, and Metro Boomin at the Grammys.
On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the former rapper went into a full rant about Cenat and other streamers who felt a way about the veteran Killer Mike sweeping the award show on Sunday night. According to Budden, the streamers who are confused about Mike's win need to quiet down.
"Shut your ass up," Budden said. "Y'all little streaming n***as don't always run shit. Shut the fuck up. We don't care about none of that little streaming, moshpit, marked car whatever you n***as is doing over there."
Budden argues that streamers need to de-center themselves from the conversation when "adults" are talking.
"U-fucking-topia. U-nope-ia n***a. I'm just so happy that the streaming, that the little fuckity fucks finally have a look in the mirror moment and say, 'Oh, it's not about us.' No, adults are out n***a. N***as got pocket handkerchiefs in. N***as got fly shit on. Yeah, real execs, business people, you little fuckity fucks," he continued.
Budden's frustration with Cenat stems from the 22-year-old dissing Killer Mike's win after the Grammys, when he went live on Twitch and complained about the Michael rapper.
"Who decided this motherfucker?" Cenat said during his Twitch livestream, before pounding his desk and screaming at the camera. "Who the fuck decided this motherfucker? Her Loss? Utopia? Metro Boomin?"
On his podcast episode, Budden talked about how sick he is of Cenat and other streamers complaining about older generations getting their shine. As far as Budden sees it, the people need to get behind Killer Mike.
"Shut up for a change," Budden said. "I'm so sick of these n***as. We only get to do this once a year. Listen, we gotta rush behind Killer Mike. Killer Mike won; we gotta let these n***as know what the fuck we really think."