Jermaine Dupri Shocked by $10K Offer From Aspiring Rapper to Listen to His Music

Jermaine Dupri recently shared an encounter with an aspiring rapper that shook him to his core.
Earlier this week, the legendary producer shared a story on X about an aspiring rapper looking for an opportunity in Atlanta. The rapper offered Dupri $10,000 just to listen to his music. Dupri advised the young artist to first establish himself in his hometown in Alabama. However, what the aspiring rapper said next took Dupri by surprise.
"I just met a new rapper at Lenox and he asked what he had to do to get beside people like my self, he offered me 10k to listen to his music and right then and there I knew he wasn't from Atlanta," Dupri tweeted. "I asked him where he was from he said Alabama, I said you gotta go turn your city up, he said in these lil small town they'll kill you if you look like we look, and that kinda fucked me up."
Dupri then shared a clip of the music from the rapper, who goes by the stage name EHard. Fans in Dupri’s comment section highlighted EHard’s flow and technical skill, while also shouting out the Dupri for giving the aspiring rapper a look on his page.
Veteran artists looking out for aspiring rappers is nothing new. In 2022, Ye pushed a wide-eyed artist to bust a freestyle for him, while also asking for his Instagram handle.
The MC named Loner began freestyling, and Ye couldn’t help but throw in various “woo!” ad-libs and stating, “Tell ’em what’s your name? What’s your name. Give ’em your Instagram! Give ’em your Instagram!”