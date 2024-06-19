Jermaine Dupri Shocked by $10K Offer From Aspiring Rapper to Listen to His Music

Jermaine Dupri recently shared an encounter with an aspiring rapper that shook him to his core.

Earlier this week, the legendary producer shared a story on X about an aspiring rapper looking for an opportunity in Atlanta . The rapper offered Dupri $10,000 just to listen to his music. Dupri advised the young artist to first establish himself in his hometown in Alabama. However, what the aspiring rapper said next took Dupri by surprise.

"I just met a new rapper at Lenox and he asked what he had to do to get beside people like my self, he offered me 10k to listen to his music and right then and there I knew he wasn't from Atlanta," Dupri tweeted. "I asked him where he was from he said Alabama, I said you gotta go turn your city up, he said in these lil small town they'll kill you if you look like we look, and that kinda fucked me up."