Muni Long on the Genesis of Her Viral Sensation "Made for Me": 'TikTok Just Did Its Thing'

Long recounted that recording "Made for Me" began shortly after Dupri, Austin and Cox arrived from Las Vegas, where the three were with Usher, possibly supporting the singer during his residency.

"We did two or three days in the studio, and we had written this other song that was just a little bit too forward for me," she told Complex. "Just things that I wouldn't want [to] be putting out there in the universe, because you know I don't like that whole 'I'm creeping with your man' kind of stuff. That kind of stuff gets you hurt. There are things that certain artists can pull off, and I can't pull that off."

Long went on describe the series of events after she played "him" her song, "Made for Me."

"It was just the piano and the vocal, and they seemed like they were interested," she said. "We left, came back a couple of weeks later, and they sent us a version. And I honestly had the demo for so long. I've had demo-itis, and it took for management to come in and be like, 'This is hot—you’re tripping.'"