Muni Long on the Genesis of Her Viral Sensation "Made for Me": 'TikTok Just Did Its Thing'

Long added that after the song as finished, "We put it out the day after my birthday—Sept. 15 of last year—and TikTok just did its thing.

"Made for Me" blew up on TikTok after creators like @milck.marie and @justreubenj helped the song generate more attention, so of course, Long shouted them out in her Complex interview.

"If it's truly organic, it's never just gonna be one person, and that's the true essence of what it means to go viral," she said. "It's not just one creator, so I think people get that misconstrued. I try my best to stay connected with people and really have my own authentic closeness with them."

As for inorganic recognition, Long isn't up for it.

"I'm partnered with Def Jam up there at the label. They'll be like, 'Can you just stitch this?' I'll be like, 'That's corny. I'm not doing that,'" she added. "And I'm glad that I stick to my guns because when it does happen organically, there's nothing I could have done to make that happen. I don't ever want anything to feel contrived, because you can always tell. I think humans, we have this little sensor that we can tell when somebody is just doing a little bit too much, and I'm too cool for that."

Watch Muni Long perform "Made for Me" on The Tonight Show below.