Muni Long on the Genesis of Her Viral Sensation "Made for Me": 'TikTok Just Did Its Thing'

R&B hitmaker Muni Long has another smash with her latest single "Made for Me," and now she's letting us in on the secret sauce that helped make it a smash.
In a recent Complex interview, the artist, formerly known as Priscilla Renea, detailed how the track came about during studio sessions with Jermaine Dupri, Johntá Austin and Bryan-Michael Cox. Similar to her 2022 single "Hrs & Hrs," which earned Long a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance, "Made for Me" went viral on TikTok after its release last September.
Long recounted that recording "Made for Me" began shortly after Dupri, Austin and Cox arrived from Las Vegas, where the three were with Usher, possibly supporting the singer during his residency.
"We did two or three days in the studio, and we had written this other song that was just a little bit too forward for me," she told Complex. "Just things that I wouldn't want [to] be putting out there in the universe, because you know I don't like that whole 'I'm creeping with your man' kind of stuff. That kind of stuff gets you hurt. There are things that certain artists can pull off, and I can't pull that off."
Long went on describe the series of events after she played "him" her song, "Made for Me."
"It was just the piano and the vocal, and they seemed like they were interested," she said. "We left, came back a couple of weeks later, and they sent us a version. And I honestly had the demo for so long. I've had demo-itis, and it took for management to come in and be like, 'This is hot—you’re tripping.'"
Long added that after the song as finished, "We put it out the day after my birthday—Sept. 15 of last year—and TikTok just did its thing.
"Made for Me" blew up on TikTok after creators like @milck.marie and @justreubenj helped the song generate more attention, so of course, Long shouted them out in her Complex interview.
"If it's truly organic, it's never just gonna be one person, and that's the true essence of what it means to go viral," she said. "It's not just one creator, so I think people get that misconstrued. I try my best to stay connected with people and really have my own authentic closeness with them."
As for inorganic recognition, Long isn't up for it.
"I'm partnered with Def Jam up there at the label. They'll be like, 'Can you just stitch this?' I'll be like, 'That's corny. I'm not doing that,'" she added. "And I'm glad that I stick to my guns because when it does happen organically, there's nothing I could have done to make that happen. I don't ever want anything to feel contrived, because you can always tell. I think humans, we have this little sensor that we can tell when somebody is just doing a little bit too much, and I'm too cool for that."
