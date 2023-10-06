How A Frank Ocean Demo Lead To Hit-Boy Working With Nas

Hit-Boy and Nas' prolific four-year collaborative run may have never happened without Frank Ocean, according to a story the Grammy Award-winning producer shared with the Rap Radar Podcast.

In the latest episode of the popular podcast show, Hit explained how the Blonde singer introduced him to Esco. It all happened thanks to a demo that the producer made with Ocean that eventually came across Nas' desk.

"We met originally in like 2013. I did a demo with Frank Ocean, and Frank Ocean played it for Nas," said Hit-Boy. "Me and Frank had a session of our own, we were just working on music, and he did a hook. He was like, 'Yo I'm about to go work with Nas. I wanna play this hook for him.' He played it, and Nas was rocking with it."

That song turned out to be "Royalty" off Nas' Lost Tapes 2, with RaVaughn taking over Ocean's part on the track. It also marks the first time Nas and Ocean worked together.