Here's How Many Blunts Snoop Dogg Smoked in One Day (It's a Lot)

In 2022, Snoop's personal blunt roller claimed she rolled over 450,000 joints for the rapper since she got the job and revealed he allegedly smokes up to 150 joints a day.

"I calculate it at over 450,000," she said. "I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints."

That number was clearly not normal, and Snoop had to clear the air with an Instagram post showing a row of clips lined up and actually smoked.

"Bitch said I smoke 450,000 — bitch, this is all in a day's work. Stop lying," he said while zooming in on 10 roaches on a table in front of him. "Fuck I'm a smoke all that weed in one day. What am I, a fuckin' machine? Bitch, this is the roaches. See, roaches."