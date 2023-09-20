Here's How Many Blunts Snoop Dogg Smoked in One Day (It's a Lot)

Snoop Dogg had a funner weekday than we did.
On Monday, the Doggfather jumped on Instagram with a video of himself inside a hotel room, showing people a row of 11 blunt roaches he had lined up on his desk with the Steelers Monday Night Football game on in the background.
"Let me show y'all what I been doing today," he said as he showed off the clips. "All in a day's work. Oh wow, that's some good work dog. What kinda pack was it? Death Row. Let a brother know."
In 2022, Snoop's personal blunt roller claimed she rolled over 450,000 joints for the rapper since she got the job and revealed he allegedly smokes up to 150 joints a day.
"I calculate it at over 450,000," she said. "I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints."
That number was clearly not normal, and Snoop had to clear the air with an Instagram post showing a row of clips lined up and actually smoked.
"Bitch said I smoke 450,000 — bitch, this is all in a day's work. Stop lying," he said while zooming in on 10 roaches on a table in front of him. "Fuck I'm a smoke all that weed in one day. What am I, a fuckin' machine? Bitch, this is the roaches. See, roaches."
Snoop also pays his actual blunt roller a nice salary to twist his goods. Last year, the rapper reposted a tweet that read, "Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year," but explained that the price had gone up.
"Inflation. Their salary went up!!," Snoop tweeted.