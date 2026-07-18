Funk Flex Accuses DJ Enuff of Secret Pay-for-Play Scheme at Hot 97: 'Take Us to Court'

Funk Flex has launched a series of explosive allegations against former Hot 97 personality DJ Enuff, accusing his longtime radio rival of accepting money in exchange for airplay and other promotional opportunities. The accusations began with a post on X in which Flex questioned whether Enuff had accepted payments from several artists and DJs, including French Montana, Maino, N.O.R.E., Myles Brando and DJ Wavy. Among the claims, Flex alleged French Montana paid $25,000, Maino paid $40,000 over time for mixshow adds, and N.O.R.E., Myles Brando and DJ Wavy were each asked to pay thousands of dollars for radio promotion or performance opportunities.

Flex later expanded on the claims during a lengthy monologue on his Hot 97 show, explaining that he was responding after Enuff previously suggested Flex played a role in his firing from the station after 27 years. "So, I am now responding to you," Flex said. Throughout the broadcast, Flex repeatedly insisted he was recounting real events rather than spreading rumors. "I'm speaking on experience. This is not slander," he said before adding, "Should we call Pio, the program director, to double check?" Flex claimed concerns about alleged pay-for-play practices had surfaced internally years earlier and said he was asked by former program director Pio Ferro to speak with Enuff after complaints involving N.O.R.E. were brought to his attention. According to Flex, he even showed Enuff a list that allegedly contained fees next to the names of DJs.

"I showed you the list which you were on with a fee next to it," Flex said. "That's not slander. Me and you had a conversation." The veteran DJ also claimed station leadership later became aware of additional complaints involving Summer Mix Weekend. "Another complaint comes into the station about DJs paying to be on the Summer Mix weekends," Flex alleged, claiming CEO Albert Rodriguez ultimately canceled the event because "it just feels fishy." Flex rejected Enuff's previous suggestion that he orchestrated his dismissal from Hot 97, arguing the decision came down to ratings. "I'll tell you why he got fired. Cause his show sucked and he had no ratings," Flex said. "That's my opinion."

As the segment continued, Flex repeatedly challenged Enuff to dispute the allegations publicly or in court.

"Sue me. Send the paperwork over so we could let them depose us," he said. He later doubled down by urging the artists he named to speak out if his claims were false. "French Montana pay 25 [thousand]. That's what he said. Go to French Montana and say it. Have him deny it. Have him tweet. Have him do anything," Flex said. "Y'all been quiet all day saying nothing." Flex closed by again daring Enuff to pursue legal action. "Depose me. Depose French. Depose Maino. Depose Jim Jones. Depose us all," he said. "Take us to court."