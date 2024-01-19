Finesse2tymes is living up to his name, once again.

On Jan. 9, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper TG Kommas blasted Finesse on Instagram, claiming that Finesse gave him and Englewood, California rapper Fastmoney Ant the same feature verse.

"Do not spend your money with these bitch ass n***as, mane, because they will do some funky bitch ass shit, and then act like they so busy," TG said.

He then shared Finesse’s verse from both songs, first playing his own track “Can’t Pay For It,” which dropped in September, and then Ant’s “All I Want,” which arrived in November.