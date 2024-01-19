Ja Rule Addresses Being Left Off Top 50 Rappers List and $100 Million Deal Going Viral

Ja Rule has reflected on his omission from Billboard and VIBE's 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list and stated it's impossible that he's not on it given his successful rap career.

During a visit to The Tamron Hall Show this week, Ja spoke on his tweet that showed how annoyed he was that Billboard left him off their viral list. At the time, the 47-year-old artist said there was no rapper "dead, alive or waiting to be born" better than him, and now he's proving why that's the case.

According to the former Murder Inc. Records rapper, Billboard is an outlet that works with numbers and statistics, so when it comes to his career, it's "statistically impossible" not to have him on any such list.

"I'm not a hater. Congrats to everyone on the list," he said. "[But] these lists, they're meaningless because music is subjective. You like who you want to like, you know everybody has their favorite artist. But my thing was: this is a list comprised by Billboard. They do numbers and statistics, if I'm not mistaken. Ok so, that list is impossible to make without Ja Rule being on it—statistically impossible."

He continued: "There are artists that don't have number one records, don't have number one albums. I'm not knocking anybody on the list because, like I said, music is subjective. And when it comes to some of the older artists, you kind of got to go by different metrics because they didn't have the sales. But I said what I said."