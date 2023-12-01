Fat Joe on Young Thug's Lyrics Being Used in RICO Case: 'I've Lied in Almost 95 Percent of My Songs'

Fat Joe has come clean about the validity of his lyrics while also defending Young Thug amid his RICO trial.

During a conversation on CNN with Gayle King, Joey Crack reflected on Thugga's case and how his lyrics will now be used in trial. According to the Bronx native, its unfair that the prosecution is going that route especially knowing that Thugga's lyrics are non-factual. Regarding Joe's music, he made it clear that he wasn't telling the whole truth in about 95 percent of his songs.

"I've been rapping professionally for 30 years — I've lied in almost 95 percent of my songs," said Joe. "I'm being honest. I write like I feel that day. I'm just being creative. You couldn't build a jail high enough for the lyrics I've said on songs which are all untrue."