Watch Eminem and 50 Cent Star in Trailer for LeBron James-Produced Documentary on the History of Music Piracy

Eminem and LeBron James are teaming up for an upcoming Paramount+ documentary that chronicles the history of music piracy.

On Tuesday (May 21), the streaming service unveiled the trailer for How Music Got Free, a documentary that “details the fascinating, and often funny, inside story of the technology-driven disruption that changed music during the late-'90s and early-2000s," per The Hollywood Reporter.

"File sharing technology, combined with the insatiable demand for new music, created both the means and the motive for millions of young people to participate in outright theft — and be celebrated for it," the synopsis reads.

The film, which chronicles the transition from the CD boom of the late 1990s to the era of file-sharing, premiered at SXSW in March. Co-produced by LeBron James and Eminem, the Alex Stapleton-directed project features appearances by the Death of Slim Shady artist himself, as well as 50 Cent, Timbaland, Jimmy Iovine, and more.

"When Napster came about, I didn't understand the internet yet," Em says in the trailer below. "I thought Yahoo was a person."