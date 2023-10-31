Diddy Says First Girlfriend Would Be Most Surprised He’s a Billionaire: ‘She Messed With My Best Friend’

Diddy revealed his first girlfriend would probably be the most surprised to know he's gone from making no money to becoming a billionaire.

During his talk with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 53-year-old reflected on what it's like to be a billionaire after several investments pushed him past the mark last year. Kimmel then asked who from his past life would be surprised that he's entered the exclusive billionaire club, and the media mogul stated it would be his first ex-girlfriend.

"I would say my first girlfriend," Diddy said. "She messed with my best friend and broke my heart.... I don't know what either one of them are doing right now. They're not doing this."

Kimmel stated she probably goes to sleep thinking about how Diddy is a billionaire more than the mogul does himself, and the music executive joked that he sometimes haunts his ex in her dreams.

"I'm not gonna lie," Diddy said. "I whisper to her, 'Remember me?'"