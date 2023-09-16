Diddy Says Late Ex Kim Porter Visits Him in His Dreams After He Wrote Song With Babyface and John Legend

"And we started writing the song, and I was like, 'I feel like I really want to make sure she gets the message' and I call John Legend, and I was like, 'John, I need you to sing to the heavens above' and that's how we got 'Kim Porter.' And she has come and visited me in my dreams. So I have, you know, been able to live the best of both worlds."

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office reported that Kim Porter's untimely death in 2018 was caused by lobar pneumonia. Diddy had an on-and-off relationship with Porter. They had three children together: Christian Combs, 20, and the 11-year-old twins, D'Lila and Jessie Combs.

In a statement at the time of her death, Diddy wrote, "God broke the mold when he made Kim. There was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend."