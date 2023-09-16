Diddy Says Late Ex Kim Porter Visits Him in His Dreams After He Wrote Song With Babyface and John Legend

Diddy has revealed his longtime partner Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018, visited him in his dreams after making a song about her on his new album.
During an interview with Access Hollywood about the new project, The Love Album: Off The Grid, Diddy revealed how the song "Kim Porter" came about. According to Bad Boy Records founder, a picture of himself and Porter pushed him to make the record.
He asked Babyface and John Legend, who are featured on the song, to sing to "the heavens above" so that Porter could hear it. Diddy claimed Babyface and Legend did exactly that as Porter visited the 53-year-old in his dreams.
"I got with Babyface, and I really told him the story of me and Kim, and I showed him this picture, and I said, 'Babyface, I know your voice will penetrate the heavens above. I need you to sing this song to Kim, and I need her to hear it so she can come and visit me in my dreams,' and that's the story I really told him," Diddy recalled.
"And we started writing the song, and I was like, 'I feel like I really want to make sure she gets the message' and I call John Legend, and I was like, 'John, I need you to sing to the heavens above' and that's how we got 'Kim Porter.' And she has come and visited me in my dreams. So I have, you know, been able to live the best of both worlds."
The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office reported that Kim Porter's untimely death in 2018 was caused by lobar pneumonia. Diddy had an on-and-off relationship with Porter. They had three children together: Christian Combs, 20, and the 11-year-old twins, D'Lila and Jessie Combs.
In a statement at the time of her death, Diddy wrote, "God broke the mold when he made Kim. There was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend."