Cam'ron Shares Story of Him and Mase Having Threesome Together: 'Pause, for the Youngsters Who Wouldn’t Understand'

Cam'ron shared a story about him and Mase hooking up with a woman at the same time, stating how much he missed the 90s.
On one of the latest episodes of It Is What It Is, Killa Cam reflected on a time when he was in a hilarious situation with Murda Mase. The rapper-turned-podcast host wished they could talk about some of their stories from the '90s, as some may be too wild to share, but one in particular had his co-hosts rolling in laughter. According to Cam, he and Mase were hanging out with a woman when things got spicy, and they all participated in a wild threesome.
"Well, we was gangbanging bitches," Cam'ron started. "I remember one time—don't let me talk about the past—we was at this whore house, me and Murda. So we left the bitch out the whore house. I had a lil' stash crib over there on 144th between 7th and Lennox, and we brought this bitch over there."
He continued, "Mase was on the way up, he was popping, he didn't have his deal, but it was about to happen. We so Harlem the bitch sucked—pardon me ladies—she sucking his dick so I gotta wait to get my dick sucked because I'm not hard yet, pause. I ain't getting hard off her sucking his dick. So when he's done hitting it I go get head. And he's hitting it from the back. He started hitting her, 'You wasn't sucking my dick like that.' Yeah, that's my n***a."
Cam reposted the moment on his Instagram page with a caption that told fans the sexual encounter was all consensual in case any felt away about the graphic nature of the threesome. The two Harlem natives have shared some funny moments over the years, such as when Cam defended Mase from Damon Dash with a baseball bat. The two shared the story during a conversation with Stephen A. Smith.
"Back in the day, a guy named Dame Dash said he was gonna beat me up, but Cam grabbed a baseball bat and said, 'Dame, you can't do that,'" Mase shared.
Cam shed light on the near-fight, adding, "That was a hard decision because we all was cool, but the thing about Dame is he's one step lower than a professional boxer. He fought Golden Gloves. Like, that's not a fair fight. Dame Dash, to be totally fair, that's my big bro."