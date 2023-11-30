Cam'ron Shares Story of Him and Mase Having Threesome Together: 'Pause, for the Youngsters Who Wouldn’t Understand'

Cam'ron shared a story about him and Mase hooking up with a woman at the same time, stating how much he missed the 90s.

On one of the latest episodes of It Is What It Is, Killa Cam reflected on a time when he was in a hilarious situation with Murda Mase. The rapper-turned-podcast host wished they could talk about some of their stories from the '90s, as some may be too wild to share, but one in particular had his co-hosts rolling in laughter. According to Cam, he and Mase were hanging out with a woman when things got spicy, and they all participated in a wild threesome.

"Well, we was gangbanging bitches," Cam'ron started. "I remember one time—don't let me talk about the past—we was at this whore house, me and Murda. So we left the bitch out the whore house. I had a lil' stash crib over there on 144th between 7th and Lennox, and we brought this bitch over there."

He continued, "Mase was on the way up, he was popping, he didn't have his deal, but it was about to happen. We so Harlem the bitch sucked—pardon me ladies—she sucking his dick so I gotta wait to get my dick sucked because I'm not hard yet, pause. I ain't getting hard off her sucking his dick. So when he's done hitting it I go get head. And he's hitting it from the back. He started hitting her, 'You wasn't sucking my dick like that.' Yeah, that's my n***a."