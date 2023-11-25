Mase Reflects on Cam'ron Defending Him From Dame Dash With a Baseball Bat

Since teaming up for their hit sports and pop culture show It Is What It Is, Mase and Cam'ron haven't shied away from reflecting on their past beef.
During a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith, Mase recalled a time when Killa Cam defended him after Dame Dash pulled up on the former Bad Boy rapper.
“Back in the day, a guy named Dame Dash said he was gonna beat me up, but Cam grabbed a baseball bat and said, ‘Dame, you can’t do that,'" Mase shared.
Cam shed light on the near-fight, adding, “That was a hard decision because we all was cool, but the thing about Dame is he’s one step lower than a professional boxer. He fought Golden Gloves. Like, that’s not a fair fight. Dame Dash, to be totally fair, that’s my big bro.”
It isn't the first time Mase has spoken out about the confrontation with Dame. During a conversation on MTV’s Rap Fix Live in 2012, the Harlem World rapper revealed his incident with Dame stemmed from Mase's beef with Jay-Z.
“It was a girl, she liked me. We did whatever we did. And it was somebody’s girlfriend that was in [Jay-Z’s] crew,” he said. “So then, me and Dame get into it."
Mase continued, “Dame wanna box with me, I tell him, ‘Let’s box.’ We didn’t end up boxing, everybody broke it up on 125th. I guess Jay inherited it because me and him never really had a problem. He said something, I said something back and that was about it.”
Watch Mase and Cam'ron's full interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show below.