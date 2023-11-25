Mase Reflects on Cam'ron Defending Him From Dame Dash With a Baseball Bat

Since teaming up for their hit sports and pop culture show It Is What It Is, Mase and Cam'ron haven't shied away from reflecting on their past beef.

During a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith, Mase recalled a time when Killa Cam defended him after Dame Dash pulled up on the former Bad Boy rapper.

“Back in the day, a guy named Dame Dash said he was gonna beat me up, but Cam grabbed a baseball bat and said, ‘Dame, you can’t do that,'" Mase shared.

Cam shed light on the near-fight, adding, “That was a hard decision because we all was cool, but the thing about Dame is he’s one step lower than a professional boxer. He fought Golden Gloves. Like, that’s not a fair fight. Dame Dash, to be totally fair, that’s my big bro.”