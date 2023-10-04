Boosie on Advice to Young Artists: 'To Maintain Your Longevity, You Can’t Get Killed'

Boosie Badazz has some solid advice for new rappers coming into the game who are looking to expand on their longevity.

During the red carpet walk for the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday, Boosie took a minute to answer some burning questions, one of which focused on new artists establishing themselves for the long haul in the music industry. According to the Badazz Music Syndicate boss, young artists must focus on staying alive and not put themselves in situations where their careers are cut short.

"To maintain your longevity you can't get killed," Boosie told Complex's Drea O. "So I would tell them to stay out them streets, don't rap beef with dudes, and stay alive. As long as you got talent and you stay alive, there's a chance. I wouldn't tell them just keep making music and being ignorant and trying to be gangsters."

He continued, "I would tell them try to stay alive, and your talent going to speak for itself. And when you do right by people, everything going to fall in place. You just can't cheat. I would tell them not to cheat. I ain't take no shortcuts to get to where I'm at. I never rapped about people to get to where I'm at. So I would tell them stay real."