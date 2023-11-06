Bangladesh Reveals Kelis Cleared His Royalties on "Bossy" 17 Years After Its Release

Bangladesh has revealed how he got Kelis to sign off on his royalties for producing the beat for her 2006 hit single "Bossy."
During his visit with Bag Fuel, the Grammy-nominated producer revealed he just had his royalties cleared for "Bossy" 17 years after the hit single was released. According to Bangladesh, the singer never signed off on a split sheet for the song, which meant no royalties were paid out to those involved.
He added that Kelis was very "difficult" to work with and he didn't know if it was something personal she had against him. However, after 17 years, he managed to figure out a way to get her to sign off.
"How the record was created, I did the whole beat, so that's already 50 percent, so then Sean Garrett wrote the hook. Jasper and another dude wrote the verses, but she kind of like quarterbacked it," Bangladesh said. "I think the label got Too $hort on it, so the numbers was adding up more than 100 because she was taking a lot of it, and she ain't do nothing."
He added, "What you was asking for doesn't justify the work you did. It was like you got four people on the writer's side, and you trying to take 25 percent of the 50, and it's like this n***a wrote the hook, this n***a wrote the verse, you asking for too much, and there wasn't enough left for Too $hort."
Bangladesh explained that Kelis was basically asking everyone who was a part of the song to come up off their percentages to make it fair for Too $hort. He added that he would clear the song to be used in syncs such as commercials but was told to stop doing that, which forced Kelis to sign off as that affected her earnings as well.
"For a long time, I've been clearing syncs, just clearing them right, so my administrator was like don't clear it," he said. "One sync she was like don't clear it, and it forced her to sign off."
In the summer of 2022, Kelis dealt with a sampling issue with Beyoncé that saw the latter remove an interpolation of the singer's "Milkshake" track from "Energy" on the Renaissance album. Kelis took to Instagram hours before the release of Renaissance to call out Beyoncé for not informing her that she was going to use the sample.
"My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding," Kelis wrote. "Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity, and they have everyone fooled."