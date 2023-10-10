ATL Jacob Says Kanye and Future Are 'More Influential’ for Hip-Hop Than 2Pac

ATL Jacob thinks Kanye West had a much bigger impact on hip-hop culture than 2Pac, one of the genre's most celebrated rappers.

On Sunday, the producer took to his X page, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a tweet addressing 2Pac's impact over Kanye's based on a graphic that showed Pac had 76 percent more impact than West's 24 percent. According to Jacob, he couldn't believe how that was possible given how many Kanye clones there are in the game.

"I never seen another Tupac .. but I seen 100 Kanyes .. the influence is brazy," Jacob wrote. He later added, "Kanye west has done more for HipHop than Tupac .. facts."

In response to a fan, Jacob also mentioned Future having a bigger influence, saying, "Tupac a great rapper but Future more influential than him as an artist."