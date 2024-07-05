Kodak Black Vows To Stop Performing “Super Gremlin” as Part of Sobriety Journey: ‘A N---a Was Scared To Be Sober'

Kodak Black has cut one of his biggest hits from all future set lists.

The South Florida rapper took to Instagram this week to announce he would no longer perform “Super Gremlin,” the chart-topping track that appeared on Sniper Gang’s 2021 compilation album. Yak said he made the decision as part of his sobriety journey, as it included a regretful line about percocets.

“I’m about to stop performing ‘Super Gremlin,’ period,” he said during a live stream. “I hate that lil’ shit. I’m sober for the most part […] And I say this, like, around my people them so they know… that [it’s] serious. I could talk about it now. You feel me? For the most part bro I be sober, brother.”

He continued: “Like Batman, I couldn’t have waited ’til, like, Saturday [to take drugs]. Now, I can wait a few days… I’m proud of myself. I ain’t saying I couldn’t have; it was just like a n***a was scared to be sober.”

Kodak said he hoped his decision would inspire others who are dealing with substance abuse: “That’s motivation for n***as to feel like if the Gremlin could do it […] Y’all could do it.”