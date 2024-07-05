Kodak Black Vows To Stop Performing “Super Gremlin” as Part of Sobriety Journey: ‘A N---a Was Scared To Be Sober'

Kodak Black has cut one of his biggest hits from all future set lists.
The South Florida rapper took to Instagram this week to announce he would no longer perform “Super Gremlin,” the chart-topping track that appeared on Sniper Gang’s 2021 compilation album. Yak said he made the decision as part of his sobriety journey, as it included a regretful line about percocets.
“I’m about to stop performing ‘Super Gremlin,’ period,” he said during a live stream. “I hate that lil’ shit. I’m sober for the most part […] And I say this, like, around my people them so they know… that [it’s] serious. I could talk about it now. You feel me? For the most part bro I be sober, brother.”
He continued: “Like Batman, I couldn’t have waited ’til, like, Saturday [to take drugs]. Now, I can wait a few days… I’m proud of myself. I ain’t saying I couldn’t have; it was just like a n***a was scared to be sober.”
Kodak said he hoped his decision would inspire others who are dealing with substance abuse: “That’s motivation for n***as to feel like if the Gremlin could do it […] Y’all could do it.”
The announcement came about a week after Kodak shed more light on his struggles with opiates. Fan-captured footage showed the rapper addressing his fans at a concert, explaining why he regretted the “Super Gremlin” line about taking “fake” Percocet.
“I knew the Perc’ was fake, but I still ate it ‘cause I’m a gremlin,” he rapped on the track.
“It’s sad though, bruh, because it’s like that shit — the bar came to mind so quick,” he told the audience. “I’m like, ‘Damn, I don’t wanna say this shit, but I know this bitch gon’ go in.’ But we ain’t gon’ play like that, bruh. When I was at my stage, chewing on them Percs, I ain’t gonna say I popped them bitches.”
He continued: “But when I was at my stage, I was chewing like — bruh, I swear to God and my n***as will vouch — I was chewing 100 Percs a day, man. Average like 40. Average! If I was fucking with them fake shits, bruh, I’d have been dead. Bruh, I say that, I’m explaining myself now. I don’t want y’all to hear that and take that and feel like it’s okay to do that shit, ya feel me?”
Months after his 2023 arrest for cocaine possession (a case that was ultimately dismissed), Kodak spoke about his prescription drug use and how he was taking steps to get clean.
“I remember a point in my life when I was chewing a lot of Percs,” he said during an April Instagram Live broadcast. “Bro, I’m proud of myself. I’ve never been this happy in my life, bro. I don’t know where this came from, what the fuck going on. I ain’t even going to say I’m anti-Perc. Like, I never took a Perc since I been home. But bro, my dosage so low that I can’t believe it myself. Man, I’m telling y’all, bro.”