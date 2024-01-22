Kodak Black's Lawyers Ask Court to Drop Drug Charges

Kodak Black's lawyers want the South Florida rapper's drug charges to be dropped.

Back in December, Kodak was arrested on cocaine possession and evidence tampering charges after police discovered the rapper with white powder around his mouth. He was booked into jail Dec. 7.

Shortly after his arrest, Kodak's lawyer Bradford Cohen pushed for a separate drug case involving his client to be dismissed due to it being part of what he called a "coordinated takedown" by law enforcement. Meanwhile, Kodak denied using cocaine and called the allegations "bogus as hell."

As reported by TMZ, Kodak's legal team now wants the entire case thrown out, as prosecutors have no grounds to charge Kodak with drug possession since the When I Was Dead artist has a valid prescription for Oxycodone.

"This is an abuse of discretion to file a charge on an individual that has provided a valid prescription for the very item that as found," Cohen told XXL in a statement. All this after the officer misrepresented and said it was cocaine. Clearly it was not cocaine, nothing has happened to the officer who misrepresented the item, and my client was taken into custody due to his misrepresentation."

Cohen continued, "The fact that this case has not been dismissed by the Broward State Attorney's Office shows that bias against Mr. Kapri. Anyone else would have had their case dismissed or they wouldn't have filed."



A judge has yet to announce a ruling on Cohen's request. Kodak remains behind bars.