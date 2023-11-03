Anything related to the death of 2Pac is considered off-limits. After Duane "Keffe D" Davis was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of the "All Eyez on Me" rapper, Suge told TMZ founder Harvey Levin that he would not testify in his upcoming trial and declined to provide a reason for his decision.

The Death Row Records co-founder is currently behind bars serving a 28-year sentence for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run incident.

Suge has already found himself in some hot water with the Collect Call podcast after alleging Akon and producer Detail sexually assaulted two teenage girls.