Suge Jacob Knight took to Instagram Thursday to voice support for his father following the debut episode of his Collect Call podcast.
"Everybody has a Suge Story but when Suge speaks it's messing up their lie-style," the younger Knight wrote.
Suge teamed up with Breakbeat Media CEO and The Source founder David Mays to launch the Collect Call podcast, which released its premiere episode on Halloween. According to Mays, Knight planned on using the platform to speak about his feuds with a number of artists, including Dr. Dre, Wack 100, and more.
Anything related to the death of 2Pac is considered off-limits. After Duane "Keffe D" Davis was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of the "All Eyez on Me" rapper, Suge told TMZ founder Harvey Levin that he would not testify in his upcoming trial and declined to provide a reason for his decision.
The Death Row Records co-founder is currently behind bars serving a 28-year sentence for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run incident.
Suge has already found himself in some hot water with the Collect Call podcast after alleging Akon and producer Detail sexually assaulted two teenage girls.
"The world knows a lie when they hear it," Akon wrote on X (Twitter) in response to Suge's claim. "It's unfortunate that this man is going out like this. It's sad and seriously embarrassing. Regardless of our history, I'm still going to be praying for him."
Akon formally denied the allegation in an exclusive statement shared with Complex and announced plans to file a defamation lawsuit against Knight.
"I need to make it very clear that I absolutely deny these outrageous false and disgusting claims Suge Knight made on his podcast about me," Akon said. "I‘ve never called, received, or had any contact with Suge Knight since he has been incarcerated."
"It’s unfortunate that I have to defend myself from these lies and I will be involving my legal team in filing a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Knight, my prayers for him will still continue," the statement added.
