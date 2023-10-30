Akon Slams Suge Knight’s Claim That He Sexually Assaulted Teens: ‘Unfortunate That This Man Is Going Out Like This’

Akon has responded to Suge Knight claiming the "Locked Up" singer sexually assaulted two teenage girls.
Responding to a tweet that featured a clip from the Death Row Records co-founder's new podcast Collect Call with Suge Knight, Akon denied the allegations leveled against him.
"The world knows a lie when they hear it," he wrote. "It's unfortunate that this man is going out like this. It's sad and seriously embarrassing. Regardless of our history, I'm still going to be praying for him."
In the first installment of Collect Call with Suge Knight, co-hosted by Breakbeat Media CEO and The Source founder David Mays, Knight opened up about his beef with Akon and alleged the artist sexually assaulted two teenagers.
"Let's tell the real truth," said Knight, as heard in the clip below. "One of my homegirls, she was a hustler. She had a little sister, 13 years old. And her best friend was 12 years old. She’s in the car with [Akon]. You and Detail call her...and she said, ‘I got my little sister and her best friend with me.’ I said, ‘Well, then stop by for a second.’ She go by y’all hotel, in y’all room, and she gets a call. It was the dudes she met at the hotel when she was coming to see you motherfuckers."
He said that Akon and one of his associates, producer Detail, assaulted the two teenagers. "When she gets back in the room, her little sister and that other little girl don’t wanna eat. They look scared. And they’re crying. When she gets back in the car with them, they tell her, ‘Akon, you fucked the little girl, 13—Detail fucked the little girl, 12 years old. Y’all raped them.’"
It's unclear when this alleged assault happened, but Suge Knight and Akon have a complicated history. The 58-year-old convicted felon, who won't be eligible for parole until October 2034, was left hospitalized after getting into a brawl with Akon's business manager in 2009, per TMZ. Akon told DJ Vlad in 2020 that his issues with Suge were financial.
Knight's newly launched Collect Call podcast promises to address his issues with various artists and hip-hop moguls, including Master P, Wack 100, Warren G, and Dr. Dre.