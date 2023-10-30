Akon Slams Suge Knight’s Claim That He Sexually Assaulted Teens: ‘Unfortunate That This Man Is Going Out Like This’

In the first installment of Collect Call with Suge Knight, co-hosted by Breakbeat Media CEO and The Source founder David Mays, Knight opened up about his beef with Akon and alleged the artist sexually assaulted two teenagers.

"Let's tell the real truth," said Knight, as heard in the clip below. "One of my homegirls, she was a hustler. She had a little sister, 13 years old. And her best friend was 12 years old. She’s in the car with [Akon]. You and Detail call her...and she said, ‘I got my little sister and her best friend with me.’ I said, ‘Well, then stop by for a second.’ She go by y’all hotel, in y’all room, and she gets a call. It was the dudes she met at the hotel when she was coming to see you motherfuckers."

He said that Akon and one of his associates, producer Detail, assaulted the two teenagers. "When she gets back in the room, her little sister and that other little girl don’t wanna eat. They look scared. And they’re crying. When she gets back in the car with them, they tell her, ‘Akon, you fucked the little girl, 13—Detail fucked the little girl, 12 years old. Y’all raped them.’"