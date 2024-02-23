Jack Harlow Says He's Not Revealing Dog's Name to Respect 'Her Privacy'

Jack Harlow isn't hiding his dog from the world, he's hiding the world from his dog.

TMZ recently "scared" Harlow while he was taking his dog for a walk in Los Angeles. Even though the Louisville native did not appear to be in the mood to talk, he stuck around to answer a few questions.

While Jack was willing to talk about "Lovin on Me" remaining atop the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth nonconsecutive week and working with Ben Affleck on his Dunkin Super Bowl commercial, he drew the line at his dog.

When asked to reveal his pet's name, Harlow declined. "I just want her to have her privacy," he explained.

Harlow may want to keep a certain level of privacy for his dog after she's appeared in several TikTok posts promoting "Lovin on Me," plus the music video.