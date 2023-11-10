Jack Harlow Shares Video for New Track "Lovin on Me"

Jack Harlow's back with a new track and video.
On Friday, the Louisville native dropped his new single "Lovin on Me," just weeks after it went viral on TikTok. Rocking a curly mullet in an Instagram post earlier this week, Harlow shared a clip of himself dancing to the track.
"Lovin on Me," which samples the 1995 song "Whatever" by R&B singer Delbert “Dale” Greer, finds Harlow rapping: “I’m vanilla, baby / I’ll choke you, but I ain’t no killer, baby / She’s 28, telling me I’m still a baby."
The artist, 25, shared a follow-up Instagram post declaring that a "new era begins" in his music career.
However, Harlow's only been given a few months for a "reset," as 2023 has been a busy year for the Grammy-nominated artist. In April, Harlow dropped his third studio album, Jackman, which earned the rapper his first No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart. The following month, Harlow starred opposite Sinqua Walls in his first film, Hulu's White Men Can't Jump. The Calmatic-directed flick co-starred Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, and late actor Lance Reddick in one of his final roles.
Watch the Aidan Cullen-directed music video for Harlow's new track below.
In December, Harlow will embark on the 6-city tour dubbed No Place Like Home in his home state, spanning all parts of Kentucky.