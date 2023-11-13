Cam'ron on How He Forced Juelz Santana to Make Hit Songs, Explains Why Dipset Rapper Never Reached His Full Potential

Cam'ron is opening up about his fellow Diplomat Juelz Santana not reaching his full potential as a solo rapper.

In an appearance on Gille Da Kid and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Killa Cam and Mase described the talent Juelz had, with the latter saying Santana "could've been Hov level."

"Real talk, he had it," Cam added. "And he had it at a young age. He could've been the leader of everything that's going outside right now. He could've been all these young n***as' father, uncle, whatever you wanna call it. The chicks liked him, he could rap, he was fly. He had every element you needed to be that n***a."

Mase reiterated Cam's thoughts by saying Juelz "had that real wittiness to be one of those special rappers."

From there, Cam shed light on what he believes held Juelz back from reaching his full potential.

"To me, Juelz, I wouldn't say [had] poor work ethic, but I'm just not sure why" the Purple Haze rapper explained. "Juelz is sitting there with 300 songs in his hard drive, and won't put it out."