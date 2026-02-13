D4vd’s Family Reportrdly Pushes Back on Grand Jury Summons in Celeste Hernandez Death Probe

D4vd’s family is reportedly pushing back on a grand jury summons in California to testify as material witnesses in the investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, D4vd’s mother, Colleen Burke; father, Dawud; and brother, Caleb — all of whom live in Texas — claim the affidavits they received, which were used to support a Texas court order, contained portions that were redacted.

The family alleges there was no explanation as to why they are being considered material witnesses due to the redacted sections and that they were never given the “opportunity to challenge the trial court’s determination that they are, in fact, material witnesses.”

TMZ notes that an appeals court has given the trial court judge 10 days to respond.

Neo Langston, former Twitch streamer and friend of D4vd, appeared before a grand jury earlier this month. Robert Morgenroth, president of the singer’s touring company and general manager of his record label, has also been questioned.

The Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into Hernandez’s death after her remains were found in an impounded Tesla, which was registered under D4vd’s government name. The singer was nearing the end of the North America leg of his Withered World Tour when the discovery was made.

Scot M. Williams, commanding officer of the Robbery-Homicide Division for the LAPD, told People in September that the Tesla had been “parked at the location from which it was towed” for several weeks, leading authorities to believe that Celeste had also been dead for several weeks when her body was found.

Multiple sources told TMZ in December that it is believed D4vd is somehow involved in Hernandez’s death, and he’s expected to be indicted on murder charges.