Cam'ron and Mase Explain Why They Would Choose DMX Over 2Pac

Cam'ron and Mase were in agreement on choosing DMX over 2Pac during the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da King and Wallo267.

Mase and Cam, who currently co-host their own podcast It Is What It Is, based their opinion on their personal experiences with the late X.

"Me personally, I seen DMX," Cam said. "I didn't really get to see [2Pac]. I'm talking about on tour with DMX. I'm in the studio with DMX. I actually got to see n***as go lose they mind about DMX."

"I know n***as loved 2Pac, but I didn't get to see him on tour and doing anything else," he continued. "So, for me, it's going to be DMX because I actually got to be a part of, or see, from when he was just in the tenement rapping to selling 10, 20, however many millions of records he sold. I seen the whole process."

Mase chimed in, "To me, I would definitely have to say DMX. And not just East/West. Like, when you saw the energy, pause, that this n***a DMX gave, you could stop one lyric that he would be saying and the whole concert, and the whole arena, would say it."

Mase's comment calls to mind DMX's iconic Woodstock '99 performance, which has been popularly (and accurately) referred to as the time he performed in front of the entire world. At the 31:20 mark in the video below, you get an idea of how the Mount Vernon native had a crowd of thousands upon thousands in the palm of his hand.