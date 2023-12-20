Big Sean Responds to Kendrick Lamar Calling Him Out on Leaked Song: 'Ain't No Diss'

Big Sean has revealed his thoughts on the Kendrick Lamar diss track that leaked earlier this year.
On Wednesday, TMZ approached the Finally Famous rapper and asked how he felt about the unreleased track --- an alternate version of "ELEMENT." from K. Dot's 2017 DAMN. album. Sean Don didn't consider the song a diss and said if it were to come to that, there would've been another diss to follow.
"Ain't no diss," he responded before the reporter asked if he and Kendrick are still friends. "Of course. If it was a diss, it would have been a diss... If it was a diss, it would have been another diss."
In the song, K. Dot dissed French Montana, Jay Electronica, and had some vicious words for Sean. He also brought up Drake and Meek Mill's old feud to further salt the wounds.
"Fuck subliminals, I put you on the roll call/ French Montana speaking on me in interviews/ Very cynical, dry hating something I don't approve/ Jay Electronica put silencers on my Grammy night/ Another dead prophet hoping the God'll give him life," K. Dot rapped.
"Big Sean keep sneak dissin,' I let it slide/ I think his false confidence got him inspired/ I can't make them respect you, baby, it's not my job/ You finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme (boy)."
He added, "Cute-ass raps, get your puberty up/ Then make you a classic album before you come at us/ Drake and Meek Mill beef might got you gassed up/ But I'm a whole 'nother beast, I really fuck you up."
In an interview with Sway in the Morning in 2020, Big Sean revealed he and K. Dot buried the hatchet following the death of Nipsey Hussle. Following Nip's Mar. 2019 murder, Sean tried to reach out to the pgLang rapper to talk out their differences, but he had the wrong number. When Sean finally got Kendrick's number, they were able to put their past behind them.