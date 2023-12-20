Big Sean Responds to Kendrick Lamar Calling Him Out on Leaked Song: 'Ain't No Diss'

Big Sean has revealed his thoughts on the Kendrick Lamar diss track that leaked earlier this year.

On Wednesday, TMZ approached the Finally Famous rapper and asked how he felt about the unreleased track --- an alternate version of "ELEMENT." from K. Dot's 2017 DAMN. album. Sean Don didn't consider the song a diss and said if it were to come to that, there would've been another diss to follow.

"Ain't no diss," he responded before the reporter asked if he and Kendrick are still friends. "Of course. If it was a diss, it would have been a diss... If it was a diss, it would have been another diss."