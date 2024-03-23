Tyla 'Had No Idea' Who Nancy Pelosi Was During Grammys Afterparty Photo

Tyla had no idea that the woman she snapped a picture with after the 2024 Grammy Awards was one of the most powerful people in American politics: congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

In a People interview published on Friday, accompanying the release of Tyla's debut album, the South African vocalist talked about the awkward post-Grammys moment. At the Clive Davis afterparty following the awards ceremony, Tyla, who was probably swept up in excitement after her first Grammy win, stopped for a photo with an eager Pelosi.

"I had no idea," Tyla told People about her run-in with Pelosi. "I didn’t know who she was, honestly, but I think she may have known because she asked to take a picture with me, so I was like, 'OK, cool.' She held my hand, and I was like, 'Are you sure we should hold hands?' Because I didn't know. I was kind of feeling a bit tight, but she was like, 'Hold my hand, hold my hand.' It was cute."

Earlier in the conversation, Tyla shared that she was elated to meet pop icon and actress Cher, expressing that the 77-year-old has always been on her fashion moodboard.

"I met Cher at the Clive Davis party, and I was like, 'What the heck?' I was literally in so much shock. I love her," Tyla said. "She's always been an inspo. Her fashion is so cool, so meeting her was honestly the highlight of the Grammy week prior to the evening. It was a really fun time. I'm going to remember it forever and ever and ever. I can't wait to even tell my kids, that's how much of a good time I had."

Photo-op aside, it isn't too late for Pelosi to do the "Water" dance on TikTok to prove she's one of Tyla's 'Tygers.'