Taylor Swift Mourns Young Brazilian Fan Who Died of Heatstroke Before Concert Started: 'I Feel This Loss Deeply'

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Swift wrote. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

The "Midnight Rain" singer added, "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."