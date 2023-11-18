Taylor Swift Mourns Young Brazilian Fan Who Died of Heatstroke Before Concert Started: 'I Feel This Loss Deeply'

Taylor Swift gave a sympathetic message on her Instagram Stories just moments after a fan who attended the Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, died on Friday. The fan suffered from a heat stroke amid Brazil's unbearable week-long heat wave.
Before Swift performed at the Estadio Nilton Santos, Swift posted a statement about the devastating loss, explaining that she wouldn't be able to talk about it onstage because she was "overwhelmed by grief."
"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Swift wrote. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."
The "Midnight Rain" singer added, "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."
According to Brazilian entertainment company and one of the concert's organizers, Time For Fun, the late victim was Ana Clara Benevides, 23. The woman felt ill and was rushed to the stadium's medical center after being tended to by on-site paramedics. Benevides was later taken to a local hospital where she died. Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes also acknowledged the woman's passing on X Saturday, calling it "unacceptable."
Brazil's record high temperature throughout the week reached a shocking 137 degrees on Tuesday. To keep fans hydrated, Swift handed out water bottles to many whom complained to security that they weren't able to bring water into the stadium. On Saturday morning, a petition to make "make water in events mandatory" under the "Benevides Law" received more than 200,000 Change.org signatures.
Swift's Rio de Janeiro run continues on Saturday and Sunday and in São Paulo the day after Thanksgiving.