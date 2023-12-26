Takeoff's Father Reportedly Enters $1 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Kenneth Ball, the father of late rapper Takeoff, has reportedly joined the one million civil lawsuit against 810 Billiards & Bowling, the Houston venue where the rapper was killed in 2022.

AllHipHop spoke to Ball's alleged attorney, Brant J. Stogner, who claimed that Takeoff's father joined the suit as an Intervenor, an individual who was not named in the existing legal case, but has a personal stake in the outcome, per Cornell Law.

“[Kenneth Ball], the natural parent of [Takeoff], has suffered substantial pecuniary loss both in the past and in the future," Stogner told AHH. "Indeed, [Ball] has suffered past and future pecuniary loss, including funeral and burial expenses, psychological and psychiatric expenses, loss of advice, loss of counsel, loss of services, loss of care, loss of maintenance, and loss of support."