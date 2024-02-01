SZA Matches Zodiac Signs With Her Songs, Jokingly Says She Doesn’t Make Music for Cancer

SZA gave her honest take on which of her songs represent the twelve sign Zodiac.

In a TikTok for Apple Music, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist spent two minutes pondering the Zodiac and its compatibility with her music.

"Hey, it's SZA. Y'all know I be on my astrology things, so we're gonna give you my songs but in astrology form," she began. "I've seen some of you do this already on your own, so let's see if I'm in alignment."

A voiceover then reads off each sign, which SZA compares to the songs in her catalog. For Capricorn, the SOS artist thought of the "driest" song she's made, which she said was "Nobody Gets Me."

"Aquarius... That is like the most 'alt' song that I have," she continued. "So that would be, like, "Ghost in the Machine."

For Pisces, SZA chose "Special," while "F2F" is saved for Aries. "You did it for the thrill," she told the Aries community.

"Taurus is like grounded but turnt up," SZA said, name-checking her Taurian friend, Kehlani. Strictly for the Bull sign, the artist called out SOS track "Gone Girl."

Calling out Geminis for their "brilliance," SZA mentioned "Blind," but jokingly showed her distaste for Cancers immediately after. "Cancer..." she said before leaning back. "I don't make Cancer music. Respectfully."

But later, she cleared up the response on her Instagram Stories, showing love to her Cancerian mother.