Sza Celebrates Full-Circle Moment With Lizzo: 'To Be on Stage With Her Is So Amazing'

SZA honored fellow artist and close friend Lizzo while accepting the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.
After Lizzo awkwardly waited for her friend of a decade after announcing that she'd won for "Snooze," SZA ran out, phone-in-hand, to bear hug the "About Damn Time" artist. Still catching her breath, the Jersey native reflected on the first time they met.
"Sorry I'm out of breath because I was changing then I took a shot and I ran here," SZA began. "But Lizzo and I have been friends since 2013 when we were both on a tiny Red Bull tour together opening up in small rooms for like 100 people. And to be on the stage with her is so amazing, I'm so grateful."
The singer-songwriter admitted to being "overwhelmed" during the moment before giving a shout-out to Taylor Swift and apologizing for her tears. "I just...I'm sorry, I'm just really overwhelmed," SZA continued. "You don't really understand. I came really, really far and I can't believe this is happening and it feels very fake."
"And I'm... Hi Taylor! I'm just really grateful. And I'm not an attractive crier. Have a good evening," she concluded.
In the Best R&B Song category, "Snooze" beat out Victoria Monét ("On My Mama"), Coco Jones ("ICU"), Halle Bailey ("Angel") and Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley ("Back to Love").
Earlier in the evening, SZA won two Grammy Awards for Best Progressive R&B Album (SOS), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Ghost in the Machine" featuring Phoebe Bridgers).
Lizzo and SZA were originally scheduled to headline the 2023 Made In America festival, which was later canceled due to "severe circumstances."