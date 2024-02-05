Sza Celebrates Full-Circle Moment With Lizzo: 'To Be on Stage With Her Is So Amazing'

SZA honored fellow artist and close friend Lizzo while accepting the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.

After Lizzo awkwardly waited for her friend of a decade after announcing that she'd won for "Snooze," SZA ran out, phone-in-hand, to bear hug the "About Damn Time" artist. Still catching her breath, the Jersey native reflected on the first time they met.

"Sorry I'm out of breath because I was changing then I took a shot and I ran here," SZA began. "But Lizzo and I have been friends since 2013 when we were both on a tiny Red Bull tour together opening up in small rooms for like 100 people. And to be on the stage with her is so amazing, I'm so grateful."