Soulja Boy Shares Deposits From Warner Music Amid Speculation Over His Finances: 'You Do the Math'

Soulja's deposits are a far cry from a Los Angeles Superior Court judge finding that the rapper's net worth was in the negative amid a court battle with his ex-girlfriend last July. According to XXL, Soulja attempted to have a $472,000 judgment tossed due to his fiscal status and a $1 million tax lien at the time.

The file was denied, with the judge noting that Soulja's net worth was negative due to him not providing the court with his financial records. The judge also alleged that the Chicago-born artist was making enough money to assuage his debt, suggesting that Soulja relocate from his Los Angeles home and "scale down the living arrangements."

A little over a month before the ruling, Soulja claimed that the number sung in the pre-chorus of the Sammie-assisted 2008 single "Kiss Me Through the Phone" made him $100,000 monthly.

"Alright, let me tell y’all the real story. Boom. So that number was like a fan line," he told HipHopDX. "So every time somebody called that number, I was getting paid off of that shit. It was like a subscription. You could text it or call it, so I was probably making like $100,000 a month off of that, just people calling that number.”