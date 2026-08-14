Raz-B Pitches B2K, Destiny's Child, and *NSYNC Joint Stadium Tour

Raz-B is dreaming big, and he wants Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake to come along for the ride.
On Friday (August 14), the B2K member pitched a stadium-tour concept that would unite his group, Destiny's Child, and *NSYNC on the same bill and described the concept as what their millennial fans have always wanted. In April, B2K wrapped their most recent co-headlining trek, the 25th anniversary reunion Boys 4 Life Tour. In July, the boy band co-headlined Verzuz with Pretty Ricky.
"The craziest tour ever would be NSYNC, Destiny's Child, and B2K on a stadium run. Would be incredible," Raz-B said in the reel below.
"Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, y'all have done everything. Let's go ahead and give the people what they want," he continued, mentioning the breakout stars from NSYNC and Destiny's Child.
"Obviously, y'all all can go on your own stadium tours," he continued. "It would be incredible. But what if we just did that together? So I guess that's my morning PSA. But I've been saying this for years."
Since their initial reunion in 2019 after a 15-year split, Raz-B has described ongoing conversations about a B2K residency, documentaries, and a new tour, as seen in a past interview with YouKnowIGotSoul below.
For Destiny's Child, the chart-topping R&B trio composed of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams disbanded in the mid-aughts following the release of their fourth and final album, Destiny Fulfilled. Since then, the vocalists have pursued solo careers in music, acting and podcasting.
Similar to Destiny’s Child, *NSYNC formed in 1995 and went on indefinite hiatus in 2002 following their fourth and final album, Celebrity. The group last performed together for the first time in a decade during Timberlake’s Los Angeles concert in March 2024. The year before, the group reunited on “Better Place” from the Trolls Band Together soundtrack.