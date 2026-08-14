Raz-B Pitches B2K, Destiny's Child, and *NSYNC Joint Stadium Tour

Raz-B is dreaming big, and he wants Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake to come along for the ride.

On Friday (August 14), the B2K member pitched a stadium-tour concept that would unite his group, Destiny's Child, and *NSYNC on the same bill and described the concept as what their millennial fans have always wanted. In April, B2K wrapped their most recent co-headlining trek, the 25th anniversary reunion Boys 4 Life Tour. In July, the boy band co-headlined Verzuz with Pretty Ricky.

"The craziest tour ever would be NSYNC, Destiny's Child, and B2K on a stadium run. Would be incredible," Raz-B said in the reel below.

"Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, y'all have done everything. Let's go ahead and give the people what they want," he continued, mentioning the breakout stars from NSYNC and Destiny's Child.

"Obviously, y'all all can go on your own stadium tours," he continued. "It would be incredible. But what if we just did that together? So I guess that's my morning PSA. But I've been saying this for years."