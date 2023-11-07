Nelly Responds to Fan Suggesting He Should Have a Child WIth Ashanti: 'I'm on It'

It looks like Nelly is ready for his third child.
After the St. Louis rapper thanked his girlfriend Ashanti for gifting him a royal blue 64’ Chevy Impala for his 49th birthday last week, the "Rain on Me" singer flirtatiously responded with a promise for both to later go to "poundtown."
Of course, the PDA (and Nelly's new rise) caught the attention of one Instagram user, who suggested that the "Hot in Herre" artist start a family with Ashanti, to which he replied, "I'm on it."
While a possible child with Nelly would be Ashanti's first, Nelly has two children with ex-girlfriend Channetta Valentine: Chanelle Haynes, 29, and Cornell Haynes III, 24.
Nelly and Ashanti rekindled publicly in September after dating on and off from the early 2000s before breaking up in 2013. While being romanticly linked in the late '00s, the couple collaborated on singles "Good Good" and "Body on Me," the latter featuring Akon.
The two have been candid with fans about their relationship, from Ashanti sharing her clutch showing a 2003 picture of them at the 2023 MTV VMAs, to Nelly confirming the relationship on Philo TV's Boss Moves.
"Yeah, we cool again," Nelly told hosts Kirk and Rasheeda Frost. "We cool again. I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was, like, I don’t think planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more."