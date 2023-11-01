Ashanti Gifts Nelly a Car Ahead of His 49th Birthday

At Nelly's Halloween party ahead of his 49th birthday, he was surprised with a lavish gift from Ashanti.
The recently reunited couple celebrated his upcoming birthday with a costumed party on October 31, just two days before he's set to turn 49. As Bossip reported, the event was army-themed, which the two artists got into alongside their guests. Nelly was presented with what looks to be a customized convertible '64 Chevrolet Impala. Overwhelmed with the gift, video shows Nelly sporting a huge smile as he sat in the car for the first time while his hit song "Ride Wit Me" plays in the background.
The track refers to his love of '64 Imapalas, specifically of the lowrider variety. "We three-wheeling in the fo' with the Gold D's / Oh, why do I live this way?" he raps on the chorus.
In recent months, the two artists have been very public with their warmly received reunion. Both of them have been sharing videos on social media, enjoying each other's company and frequently sharing kisses.
The couple first started dating in 2003, but they called it quits in 2013. They reunited onstage for Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz battle in late 2021 and Ashanti suggested they were in a "better place" in an interview the following year. They were later spotted out together multiple times, finally going public this September.
"Yeah, we cool again," Nelly recently told Philo TV's Boss Moves with Rasheeda and Kirk. "We cool again. I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was, like, I don’t think planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more."
At the 2023 VMAs, Ashanti showed up with a handbag that featured a throwback photo of them together. "So... in this pic, we exchanged numbers at the VMAs in 2003," she wrote on Instagram alongside a close-up of the handbag. "20 years ago lol..."