Ashanti Gifts Nelly a Car Ahead of His 49th Birthday

At Nelly's Halloween party ahead of his 49th birthday, he was surprised with a lavish gift from Ashanti.

The recently reunited couple celebrated his upcoming birthday with a costumed party on October 31, just two days before he's set to turn 49. As Bossip reported, the event was army-themed, which the two artists got into alongside their guests. Nelly was presented with what looks to be a customized convertible '64 Chevrolet Impala. Overwhelmed with the gift, video shows Nelly sporting a huge smile as he sat in the car for the first time while his hit song "Ride Wit Me" plays in the background.

The track refers to his love of '64 Imapalas, specifically of the lowrider variety. "We three-wheeling in the fo' with the Gold D's / Oh, why do I live this way?" he raps on the chorus.