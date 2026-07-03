Latest Stories
SoFaygo 'Mania' Alternate Cover Vinyl: How to Buy
The artist's latest project is now available on vinyl with exclusive alternate artwork and bonus tracks.
Nav Gets His Flowers at Hometown Never Sleep Tour Closer w/Travis Scott & Meek Mill
It was a star-studded finale to Nav’s Never Sleep tour in his hometown of Toronto art Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday with Meek Mill, Lola Brooke, and Travis Scott.
Nav to Livestream April 11 Never Sleep Toronto Homecoming Show On Twitch
On April 11, Nav will be performing at Scotiabank Arena for the first time to close out his Never Sleep tour. Nav will also livestream the concert on Twitch.
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Money Muzik, Babyfase James, Täbï Yösha
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.
Nav Announces Dates for Never Sleep 2023 Tour f/ RealestK and SoFaygo
Nav is hitting the road next year and bringing RealestK and SoFaygo along for the ride, starting with a tour-launching show in Minneapolis in February.
SoFaygo Drops Debut Album 'Pink Heartz' f/ Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Gunna, and More
Rising Atlanta rapper SoFaygo has dropped his highly anticipated debut album 'Pink Heartz,' which features appearances from Lil Uzi Vert and Gunna.
SoFaygo and Ken Carson Drop Video for “Hell Yeah”
Rising Atlanta rappers SoFaygo and Ken Carson have teamed up to drop the lively music video for their explosive collaborative track “Hell Yeah.”
SoundCloud Rap Didn't Die. It Reinvented Itself.
SoundCloud rap didn’t die. It reinvented itself. Here’s how a new generation revived rap’s wild new underground scene.
Lil Yachty Drops ‘Birthday Mix 6’ f/ Lil Tecca, SoFaygo, and More
In celebration of the MC's 24th birthday, Lil Yachty released the sixth volume of his annual series 'Birthday Mix.' The new tape features Lil Tecca and more.
Is SoFaygo Next Up? He’s Ready to Live Up to the Hype
19-year-old rapper SoFaygo is earning a lot of buzz and getting co-signs from artists like Travis Scott. Is he next up? He sits for an interview about his rise.