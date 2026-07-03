Sofaygo

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Latest Stories

A red vinyl record with an album cover featuring a black and white image of a shirtless person with a red splatter over their face.
Music

SoFaygo 'Mania' Alternate Cover Vinyl: How to Buy

The artist's latest project is now available on vinyl with exclusive alternate artwork and bonus tracks.

Complex Staff100 days ago
Nav and Travis Scott in Toronto
Music

Nav Gets His Flowers at Hometown Never Sleep Tour Closer w/Travis Scott & Meek Mill

It was a star-studded finale to Nav’s Never Sleep tour in his hometown of Toronto art Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday with Meek Mill, Lola Brooke, and Travis Scott.

Erik Leijon1192 days ago
Nav at Scotiabank Arena for Raptors game
Music

Nav to Livestream April 11 Never Sleep Toronto Homecoming Show On Twitch

On April 11, Nav will be performing at Scotiabank Arena for the first time to close out his Never Sleep tour. Nav will also livestream the concert on Twitch.

Louis Pavlakos1194 days ago
Tabi Yosha by Maxyme G. Delisle
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Money Muzik, Babyfase James, Täbï Yösha

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1260 days ago
Nav is seen performing at Coachella
Music

Nav Announces Dates for Never Sleep 2023 Tour f/ RealestK and SoFaygo

Nav is hitting the road next year and bringing RealestK and SoFaygo along for the ride, starting with a tour-launching show in Minneapolis in February.

Trace William Cowen1317 days ago
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The cover art for SoFayGo's debut album 'Pink Heartz'
Music

SoFaygo Drops Debut Album 'Pink Heartz' f/ Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Gunna, and More

Rising Atlanta rapper SoFaygo has dropped his highly anticipated debut album 'Pink Heartz​​​​​​​,' which features appearances from Lil Uzi Vert and Gunna.

Joe Price1344 days ago
SoFaygo and Ken Carson in the music video for "Hell Yeah"
Music

SoFaygo and Ken Carson Drop Video for “Hell Yeah”

Rising Atlanta rappers SoFaygo and Ken Carson have teamed up to drop the lively music video for their explosive collaborative track “Hell Yeah.”

Joe Price1365 days ago
Rap's Wild New Underground: Yeat, SoFaygo, SSGKobe
Music

SoundCloud Rap Didn't Die. It Reinvented Itself.

SoundCloud rap didn’t die. It reinvented itself. Here’s how a new generation revived rap’s wild new underground scene.

Eric Skelton1499 days ago
Birthday Mix Vol. 6
Music

Lil Yachty Drops ‘Birthday Mix 6’ f/ Lil Tecca, SoFaygo, and More

In celebration of the MC's 24th birthday, Lil Yachty released the sixth volume of his annual series 'Birthday Mix.' The new tape features Lil Tecca and more.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1789 days ago
SoFaygo
Music

Is SoFaygo Next Up? He’s Ready to Live Up to the Hype

19-year-old rapper SoFaygo is earning a lot of buzz and getting co-signs from artists like Travis Scott. Is he next up? He sits for an interview about his rise.

Brenton Blanchet1900 days ago
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