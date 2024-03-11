Muni Long Talks Being Underpaid as a Songwriter, Stealing Toilet Paper From Studio

Long also made it clear that writing hit songs doesn't guarantee instant wealth.

"Sometimes they don't feed you," she continued. "You're in this room for eight hours; you're hungry. I used to take toilet paper from the studio 'cause I ain't have no money," she said.

Long said that even food was hard to come by.

"No, literally, I used to empty the fruit bowl in my backpack," she added. "And then the money part – because a lot of people be like, 'Songwriting...you make so much money.' You've got to understand there is a pipeline. So I might write a song today, and I won't see a dollar for two years. So what job do you know that you work on spec like that for that long?"

Accoridng to the singer, it would sometimes take years for her to get paid.

"Imagine going to work and you don't get your first check [until] two years after your first day," she explained. "That's crazy. You got to have a certain level of cray cray to keep doing that. Honestly, like the stuff I went through as a songwriter ... And I'm on the high side of the spectrum, where I'm getting cuts. I have people who know my track record and I'm still getting murdalized."

Long made her breakthrough in 2022 with the Grammy-winning R&B single "Hrs and Hrs," which appeared on Public Displays of Affection: The Album.