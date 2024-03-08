Muni Long Wrote Rihanna's "California King Bed" in 10 Minutes So She Could Go Back to Looking for Furniture

“I didn’t have anything because I had been messing around, and I looked at my computer. I was like, ‘Oh, I got a title.’ I said, ‘California King Bed,’ and he said, ‘OK,’ and then he left. So I was like, ‘Oh, now I gotta write that.’”

Muni continued, “I wrote the song in like 10 minutes. I was like, ‘Turn it up, let me get this done real quick,’ so I could go back to looking for my furniture. Originally, they were trying to pitch it to Kelly Clarkson.”

But that’s not what happened. A couple of months later, her publisher revealed that the song was going to Rihanna.

“I was super excited. She was on tour at the time, but she cut the song, and the rest is history," Long said. "You wouldn't think that she would do something like that. What that did for the trajectory of my career as a creative was massive. After that, I did work with her in the studio many times, but that was my first entry point into my journey with Rih.”