André 3000’s ‘New Blue Sun’ Outperformed 2023 First Week Sales for Lil Wayne, Nas, and More

André 3000's new instrumental flute album has delivered impressive numbers on the Billboard charts.

As reported by Hits Daily Double, New Blue Sun debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard 200 this week after moving 24,244 album-equivalent units.

Even more, 3 Stacks' latest offering managed to outsell recent albums from rappers such as Lil Wayne, Nas, Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Ice Spice, Lil Tjay, and more.