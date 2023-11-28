André 3000’s ‘New Blue Sun’ Outperformed 2023 First Week Sales for Lil Wayne, Nas, and More

André 3000's new instrumental flute album has delivered impressive numbers on the Billboard charts.
As reported by Hits Daily Double, New Blue Sun debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard 200 this week after moving 24,244 album-equivalent units.
Even more, 3 Stacks' latest offering managed to outsell recent albums from rappers such as Lil Wayne, Nas, Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Ice Spice, Lil Tjay, and more.
New Blue Sun's impressive performance on the charts expands to the Billboard Hot 100, where the eight-track project's opening song, “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time," debuted at No. 90 on the chart.
Released on Friday, New Blue Sun arrives 17 years after the release of Outkast's final album, Idlewild. The album sees André playing the flute alongside featured musicians such as Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, Deantoni Parks, Diego Gaeta, Matthewdavid, V.C.R, Diego Gaeta, Jesse Peterson, and Mia Doi Todd.
Though André doesn't rap on the project, some of the artist's hip-hop peers have already requested a different spin on the LP, with Paul Wall asking his Twitter followers to hook him up with a chopped and screwed version, and Snoop Dogg expressing his desire to rap on Dem Jointz's remix of the opening track.