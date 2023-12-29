Lil Baby Brings Out J. Cole and Quavo at Sold-Out Birthday Concert in Atlanta

Lil Baby made his birthday rounds in Atlanta on Wednesday night, inviting J. Cole and Quavo as special guest performers at his third annual birthday bash concert at State Farm Arena.
Taking the stage in the middle of the set, Cole treated the audience to "Middle Child" less than a month before he embarks on the It’s All A Blur Tour: Big As The What? with Drake beginning January 18. Cole has surprised other tours throughout the year, joining Drake in Toronto for the original It's All A Blur Tour, performing "No Role Modelz" during the Brooklyn stop of 50 Cent's The Final Lap Tour, along with co-headlining Dreamville Fest 2023 with Drake and Usher.
In honor of his late cousin and Migos co-member Takeoff, Quavo joined Lil Baby for "Hotel Lobby," which appeared on the 2022 album Only Built for Infinity Links. Behind the rappers was a projected image of Takeoff, who was tragically killed at last November.
Yung Miami of the City Girls had a flirtatious moment with Lil Baby during the concert, teasingly asking the rapper “If I throw it back can you catch it?" referring to her feature on Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It (Remix).”
Having released his third studio album It's Only Me last October, Lil Baby plans to drop new music in 2024, according to a recent Instagram post from the "Merch Madness" rapper.