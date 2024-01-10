JID on “Surround Sound” Success and Finding His Voice: ‘I Always Show Respect to Writers’

JID ended 2023 with a viral hit, now he's making sure the New Year is just as impactful.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta rhymer was interviewed on ABC News about his 2022 single "Surround Sound," which is currently No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to the 'Ceiling Challenge' on TikTok.

ABC News reporter Linsey Davis began the chat by congratulating JID for a "booked" and "busy" 2023, as the rapper toured with Smino and appeared on Metro Boomin's Spider-Man soundtrack. In terms of his success, JID said, "It's just really putting your best foot forward."

"Discipline, hard work, just trying to put my best foot forward in everything I'm doing. That's all," he added. "And just being blessed, like, standing in it."