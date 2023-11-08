Jennifer Hudson and Common Seen Holding Hands Amid Dating Rumors

"I am very happy, yes, ma'am," Hudson responded, to which co-host Nate Burleson inquired about her being "boo'd up."

"Boo'd up? I think it's more sophisticated than boo'd up... Definitely not an entanglement. That's for sure," Hudson confirmed.

In July, Common, 51, had nothing but positive things to say about the EGOT winner while chatting with Al Roker on TODAY, although he didn't confirm on deny their relationship status.

"I’ll say, speaking of Chicago, she’s a Chicagoan, this amazing human being—I've always been inspired by her," Common said. "She’s one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart and she’s just dope, man."

He added, "Seeing her evolve and like from an actress and singing, like just doing so many things and now her talk show. She’s amazing, she’s inspiring. I’m grateful to know her."

Common has dated multiple women in sports and entertainment, like Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, Serena Williams, and Tiffany Haddish. In July, Haddish claimed she was blindsided by her breakup with the "Come Close" artist, telling The Washington Post that it "wasn't mutual."

"It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' And I was like, 'Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?'" she told the publication.

From 2007 to 2017, Hudson was married to actor and lawyer, David Otunga. The ex-spouses share a 14-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr.