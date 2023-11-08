Jeezy Says Therapy With Jeannie Mai Couldn't Save Their Marriage: ‘God Has Put Me in a Different Path’

Jeezy shared more details about his divorce from Jeannie Mai.

During a sit-down interview with Nia Long released on Tuesday, the rapper revealed that the former couple tried to save their marriage through counseling to no avail.

“Integrity intact, I could never say anything that would not honor somebody. But I can tell you that this has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I’m saddened, I can tell you that I’m disappointed, I can tell you that I’m uneasy,” said Jeezy.

He continued, “But then again, God has put me in a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself, and to love myself, and to be in the best situation. And I can thrive as someone who been through all the things I've been through.”

“I don’t like to fail at anything,” he added. “I can only be responsible for myself. I can only do what I can do. I can’t expect someone else to do what I’m doing.”

In a statement released last month, the 48-year-old said the decision to end his marriage with the talk show host “was not made impulsively” and came with “a heavy heart.”

Mai and Jeezy went public with their relationship in 2019 and became engaged the following year. They wed in an intimate ceremony held at their Atlanta home in 2021. The two reportedly called it quits in September after two and a half years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite their split, the couple was reportedly still living under the same roof along with Mai’s mother and brother as the divorce is finalized.

Below, watch the full conversation between Long and Jeezy.