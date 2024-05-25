Island Boys Member Franky Venegas Arrested in Florida for Reckless Driving, Other Offenses

The hip-hop duo and TikTok stars, the Island Boys, are being associated with more criminal offenses.

One year after Kodiyakredd, legal name Franky Venegas, was arrested for domestic battery in Florida, more trouble has met the rapper in his home state. According to TMZ, the 22-year-old was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on Friday night (May 24) for multiple driving-related offenses before being taken to Broward County Jail.

Among Venegas' three charges were operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possessing a false I.D., which he gave to a law official, and reckless driving.

Supporting his twin brother on TikTok was fellow Island Boys member Flyysoulja, legal name Alex Venegas, who wrote, "Free him. Flysoulja x kodiyakredd real brother got you."

Last May, Venegas' run-in with the law was for domestic battery, in which he was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend after she allegedly threatened to break up with him. After the woman was allegedly slapped and thrown into the shallow end of a pool at a Pompano Beach Airbnb the two were staying at, she was treated at a hospital for injuries seen on her chin, legs and arms.

Before the charges were dismissed, Venegas posted to Instagram a message saying that the incident was "not what it seems."