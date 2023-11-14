Watch Ice Spice Give Tattoo Artist Some Fresh Ink

Ice Spice has already taken over music. Could her sights be dset on the tattoo industry next? Tattoo artist Hunter Chao thinks so.
On Tuesday, a video circulated of Chao (@crybabyhunter) getting some fresh ink from the Like...? rapper, who wrote "Ice Was Here" with a small image of kitten ears.
In the short clip, the 23-year-old asks if Chao can "feel it" before he tells her to "go deeper" with the pen machine. "Did my first tat y'all," Spice concluded. "Eat that."
The tattoo session took place in Los Angeles, likely after Ice Spice made her Camp Flog Gnaw debut, where Billie Eilish was seen cheering her on.
Tatting Chao could've also been a celebratory move for Spice, who racked up four 2023 Grammy Awards nominations for Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Taylor Swift-assisted "Karma" remix, in addition to Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Barbie World" featuring Nicki Minaj.
In awe of her first Grammy nominations, Ice posted the announcement on Instagram with a one-word caption: "Grateful."
The nominations may make Ice feel more validated, as she spoke to Complex last month about accepting criticism from music journalists. “[Music critics] actually study music and care about it. So I feel like I’d rather hear their opinion,” she said. “I’m more interested in that because at least it’ll be paragraphs explaining why they feel that way and I’ll be able to understand the person better versus just one little hateful ass comment from a private page. At least there’s an author and a face attached.”