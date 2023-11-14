Watch Ice Spice Give Tattoo Artist Some Fresh Ink

Ice Spice has already taken over music. Could her sights be dset on the tattoo industry next? Tattoo artist Hunter Chao thinks so.

On Tuesday, a video circulated of Chao (@crybabyhunter) getting some fresh ink from the Like...? rapper, who wrote "Ice Was Here" with a small image of kitten ears.

In the short clip, the 23-year-old asks if Chao can "feel it" before he tells her to "go deeper" with the pen machine. "Did my first tat y'all," Spice concluded. "Eat that."