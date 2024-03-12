Flavor Flav Gifted Billie Eilish Her Own Clock Necklace. Here's Who Made it.

Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair

For most of us this weekend, a clock was nothing more than something we had to adjust for daylight savings time. For Billie Eilish, a clock was the latest piece to add to her jewelry collection. Flavor Flav gifted her a custom, Barbie pink clock necklace at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.







The piece was made by Kelly Salvaggio, who has created over 100 special clock pendants for Flavor Flav over the years.





"I didn’t really expect it to get this much attention, but I’m glad the photographers were there to capture the moment," Salvaggio tells Complex via email. "I’m honored to be apart of something so special."





As you surely know, the pop cultural icon has made giant clock necklaces his signature item for years. This was his first time meeting Eilish. So, why not gift one to her that's decked out in Barbie pink to help commemorate her Academy Award for Best Original Song? Quite a first impression.







While we plot on how exactly to get a Flavor Flav clock of our own, check out some more details about Eilish's, below.