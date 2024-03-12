Flavor Flav Gifted Billie Eilish Her Own Clock Necklace. Here's Who Made it.

Mar 12, 2024
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair

For most of us this weekend, a clock was nothing more than something we had to adjust for daylight savings time. For Billie Eilish, a clock was the latest piece to add to her jewelry collection. Flavor Flav gifted her a custom, Barbie pink clock necklace at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.


The piece was made by Kelly Salvaggio, who has created over 100 special clock pendants for Flavor Flav over the years. 


"I didn’t really expect it to get this much attention, but I’m glad the photographers were there to capture the moment," Salvaggio tells Complex via email. "I’m honored to be apart of something so special."


As you surely know, the pop cultural icon has made giant clock necklaces his signature item for years. This was his first time meeting Eilish. So, why not gift one to her that's decked out in Barbie pink to help commemorate her Academy Award for Best Original Song? Quite a first impression. 


While we plot on how exactly to get a Flavor Flav clock of our own, check out some more details about Eilish's, below. 

Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair

Who Made It?

Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair

The pink clock necklace was made by owner of Rock'n Stones Kelly Salvaggio. The business owner tells Complex via email that she has been creating these custom clocks since the pandemic. Along with the fun accessories, she's also made custom rhinestone-clad suits for Flavor Flav and Miami Dolphins football jerseys for acts like Flo Rida

How Did Salvaggio Meet Flavor Flav?

Man in a white hat and suit with a large pink bow tie and novelty glasses, posing playfully
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Although Salvaggio didn't start her business until the pandemic, the relationship with Flavor Flav precedes that. The two met each over 10 years ago on a cruise and have kept in touch ever since. She makes custom clocks for all of his special appearances including a Barbie pink version for the 96th Oscars, one with the Public Enemy logo on the face for the 2023 Grammys, and even Taylor Swift variations for Flav's trips to the Eras tour. While she doesn't reveal an exact number, Salvaggio tells Complex that she has made over 100 custom clocks for Flavor Flav over the years.

Eilish's Clock Necklace

Billie Eilish in eclectic accessories laughing with others at an event
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair

Salvaggio says that Flavor Flav's team reached out about a custom gift for Eilish about two weeks ago. She doesn't give an exact number, but notes that it only took a few hours to complete. The "Billie Eilish" written in Barbie font was printed on sticker paper and attached to the existing clock face. The 300 pink Swarovski crystals that don the outside of the clock were each placed by hand. No fancy jewels for the necklace. The clock hangs from a white rope. The idea came about once Flavor Flav decided that he would be dressing in a pink suit to pay homage to Barbie for the Vanity Fair afterparty.

"He and Billie recently formed a friendship," Salvaggio tells Complex. "He thought it would be a good idea to do something nice for her."

Can I Buy One?

Flavor Flav in a light suit with a large clock necklace on a red carpet
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Nope. All of the Rock'n Stones clocks are one-of-a-kind. Salvaggio only makes them for Flavor Flav (and Eilish). Sorry. 

