Miley Cyrus Says Flavor Flav Used to Mistake Her for Gwen Stefani

The 2024 Grammys featured a wholesome exchange between Miley Cyrus and Flavor Flav.
Fresh off Miley's performance of her hit single "Flowers," Cyrus ran into Flav backstage, where she reminded the Public Enemy rapper that he used to mistake her for Gwen Stefani.
"You know it's me! I made it," Cyrus told Flavor Flav after he called the pop star by her name. "You don't think I'm Gwen Stefani anymore. You used to call me Gwen every time I saw you."
Flavor Flav admitted the mistake to Cyrus, before she assured him that she was a fan of the mix-up.
The hip-hop legend took to Twitter Sunday night to share a clip of his interaction with Miley. "My girl Gwen Stefani," he captioned the video. "I mean MILEY CYRUS @MileyCyrus Give My Girl her FLOWERS."
Of course, Cyrus' run-in with Flavor Flav was merely a footnote to her appearance at Crypto.com Arena. Miley earned her first two Grammys on Sunday, as her smash hit "Flowers" won Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
"This award is amazing," Cyrus said in her acceptance speech. "But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular," Cyrus said, before adding with a laugh, "So please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important, right guys?"