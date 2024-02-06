Miley Cyrus Says Flavor Flav Used to Mistake Her for Gwen Stefani

The 2024 Grammys featured a wholesome exchange between Miley Cyrus and Flavor Flav.

Fresh off Miley's performance of her hit single "Flowers," Cyrus ran into Flav backstage, where she reminded the Public Enemy rapper that he used to mistake her for Gwen Stefani.

"You know it's me! I made it," Cyrus told Flavor Flav after he called the pop star by her name. "You don't think I'm Gwen Stefani anymore. You used to call me Gwen every time I saw you."

Flavor Flav admitted the mistake to Cyrus, before she assured him that she was a fan of the mix-up.

The hip-hop legend took to Twitter Sunday night to share a clip of his interaction with Miley. "My girl Gwen Stefani," he captioned the video. "I mean MILEY CYRUS @MileyCyrus Give My Girl her FLOWERS."